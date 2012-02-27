Actor Giancarlo Esposito, star of AMC's drama television series 'Breaking Bad', arrives for the premiere screening for the show's fourth season in Hollywood, California June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Breaking Bad" star Giancarlo Esposito is about to play another potentially two-faced character.

Esposito has signed on to the J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk and Eric Kripke-produced NBC pilot "Revolution," about a world where all forms of energy have ceased to exist. Esposito will play tough but genteel military man Capt. Neville, who may not be as he seems.

Esposito can play devious characters up and down. His Gus Fring on "Breaking Bad" was a fast-food chicken mogul who secretly ran a meth empire. His dual personality -- spoiler alert -- eventually got half of his face blown off.

Esposito also recurs on ABC's "Once Upon a Time," where his face seems safe for now.

"Revolution" comes from Warner Bros. TV.

