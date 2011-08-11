Actress Amber Riley from ''Glee'' arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Glee" diva Mercedes (Amber Riley) has found a new beau following the departure of the show's Chord Overstreet. "Friday Nights Light" star LaMarcus Tinker has been signed on as a regular for the musical series' season five, TheWrap has confirmed.

Tinker, who also appeared on last season's ABC comedy "Cougar Town" as Travis' college roommate Kevin, will play the creatively named Marcus, a lovable linebacker for McKinley High who hits it off with the high-note-hitting New Directions member.

He will make his first appearance in the show's season September 21 premiere.

"Glee" executive producer Brad Fulchuk promised audiences at a July 24 Comic-Con panel that Mercedes' significant other would be "a man who lifts her up, a big bubba kind of guy who encourages her to want more for herself, which will drive her arc for the first half of the season."

"Think Cuba Gooding Jr. and his wife in "Jerry McGuire," Fulchuk told the crowd.