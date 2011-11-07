LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Emmy-winning "Glee" star Chris Colfer says he expects TV watchdog groups will have a problem with Tuesday night's episode of the show, which features two teen couples having sex for the first time.

And the actor says he was nervous about the storyline himself when he first heard what "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy had planned for his character, Kurt, and boyfriend Blaine (Darren Criss).

"I absolutely expect to hear from (watchdog groups)," Colfer tells EW.com. "It's funny, I always go into this instant panic state whenever they tell me about upcoming episodes, because we always do so many delicate situations on the show. But then I get the script and we shoot it and it's always handled so well that I never really had any reason to worry about it."

The episode, called "The First Time," also finds heterosexual McKinley High couple Finn (Cory Monteith) and Rachel (Lea Michele) having sex with each other for the first time. And the whole thing is set against the backdrop of the Artie-directed (Kevin McHale) production of "West Side Story."

"I think it's handled very sweetly and very emotionally," Colfer says. "They're expecting this big, raunchy, suggestive, brainwashing storyline when really it's very sweet."