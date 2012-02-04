NEW YORK, Feb 3 (TheWrap.com) - The "Glee" club is getting a long winter break: Fox said Friday it will sideline the musical comedy for nearly two months to make room for a new Tuesday night comedy block.

Beginning March 6, "Raising Hope" will air at 8 p.m., followed by the new series "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" at 8:30 p.m. Fox's biggest new show of the season, "The New Girl," will air at 9 p.m., followed by "Breaking In," which looked to be canceled last season but made a surprise comeback. Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace") joins the cast.

The "Glee" winter finale will air Tuesday, February 21 at 8, and the show will return to the schedule on Tuesday, April 10. The hit show has slipped significantly in the ratings this season, its third, after its highly successful first and second seasons.

A special live two-hour Tuesday broadcast of "American Idol" will air on Tuesday, February 28.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)