LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Glee" stars Lea Michele and Chris Colfer said on Monday night's "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo that "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes will be the next big guest star on the Fox musical dramedy.

Michele and Colfer told "WWHL" host Andy Cohen that Leakes will play Roz Washington, a swim coach at McKinley High.

Leakes also tweeted some additional details on her guest gig, calling Washington a synchronized swimming coach. She also hinted that Coach Roz may be a new Sue Sylvester rival:

"Running through the house screaming Gleeeeee! Coach Roz Washington is gonna get that Sue Sylvester! I'm so proud of myself," Leakes tweeted.

Fox confirmed Leakes' appearance to TheWrap, and said she doesn't sing in the episode, "Yes/No," which airs on January 17.