LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 (TheWrap.com) - In a bit of tragically good timing, Tuesday's Valentine's Day-themed episode of "Glee" will include a performance of Whitney Houston's signature hit "I Will Always Love You," sung by McKinley High's own diva, Mercedes (Amber Riley).

"Purely coincidentally, the episode contains Mercedes singing 'I Will Always Love You,' the Dolly Parton song Houston made famous in 'The Bodyguard,'" a Fox representative told TheWrap. "The producers have decided to dedicate the episode to Houston's memory with a card in the end credits."

The episode, called "Heart," also features the introduction of guest stars Jeff Goldblum and Brian Stokes Mitchell as Rachel's (Lea Michele) two dads, Hiram and Leroy.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)