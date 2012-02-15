Amber Riley from the television show ''Glee'' performs before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Anaheim, California July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Glee" star Amber Riley added another fine cover of the Whitney Houston/Dolly Parton hit "I Will Always Love You" to the mix on Tuesday's Valentine's Day-themed episode of the Fox dramedy, which was dedicated to Houston.

Riley, as "Glee" diva Mercedes, belted out a powerful version of the tearjerker ballad, as Mercedes made the decision to be single instead of dating current boyfriend Shane or ex-boyfriend Sam.

The song, Houston's signature tune from the 1992 soundtrack for "The Bodyguard," was featured in "Heart," the episode that ended with a title card that read, "Whitney Houston 1963-2012. We will always love you."

The performance of Houston's signature tune had been planned before her February 11 death.

You can watch Riley's performance here:

here

(Editing by Chris Michaud)