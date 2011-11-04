LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - Has all been forgiven? Ricky Gervais seems to be hinting that it just might be, via his tweeted response to a New York Post article about him potentially returning to host the Golden Globes next January.

"Ooooooh! The plot thickens," Gervais tweeted on Thursday, along with a link to the Post article, which reported he had dinner in Paris with Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Aida Takla-O'Reilly and NBC programing executive Doug Vaughan to discuss a possible return to Globes hosting duty.

Representatives for Gervais and HFPA did not immediately respond to TheWrap's requests for comment.

Gervais' celebrity-aimed jabs while hosting the Globes last January ruffled some famous feathers, and it was rumored he wouldn't be asked to host again.

An HFPA insider told TheWrap in February, "It's highly unlikely. Twice was nice. Let's leave it at that."