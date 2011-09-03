LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) -The courtroom standoff between Dick Clark Productions and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association isn't ready for its close-up yet.

A bench trial to decide who controls the television rights to the Golden Globe Awards has been postponed 30 days, TheWrap has learned.

DCP has produced the broadcast for nearly thirty years, while the HFPA is the non-profit organization that oversees the entertainment awards.

The two sides were supposed to square off starting next Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, but Judge Valerie Baker Fairbank was unable to hear the case, Martin Katz, an attorney for DCP, told TheWrap.

The case will now be transferred to another judge.

The heated conflict between the two sides kicked off nearly a year ago, when the HFPA slapped DCP and its parent company Red Zone Capital with a lawsuit claiming its longtime producer "surreptitiously" renegotiated its television contract with NBC without its consent or authorization. Consequently it says the agreement is invalid.

For its part, DCP contends that its contract stipulates that it could negotiate the television rights to the Golden Globes.

Further, the company says that under a "perpetuity clause" in its agreement with the HFPA, its contract to produce the show renews every time NBC extends its broadcasting pact.

At stake is tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees and control of one of the most watched television events of the year.

But Hollywood will have to wait a little longer to find out how this fight shakes out.