LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - The USA Network is heeding its "Animal" instincts and giving the go-ahead to the latest project from "Brothers & Sisters" executive producer Greg Berlanti.

The network has picked up the six-hour drama series "Political Animals." Produced by Berlanti and Laurence Mark, the series will take "a bold and significant look at a fictional first family in turmoil," according to USA.

"Political Animals" will center around divorced former First Lady Elaine Barrish, who's currently serving as the Secretary of State and finds an unlikely ally in a D.C. journalist who had previously dedicated herself to tearing Barrish to pieces.

"The provocative drama series will tap into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of a high-profile political dynasty, the dark -- yet real -- human side of life, and the often-disastrous effects of political ambition," the network said.

"Political Animals" is slated to launch in summer 2012. Berlanti wrote the pilot, and will also direct and serve as an executive producer, along with Mark. Berlanti Productions and Laurence Mark Productions are producing in association with Warner Horizon Television, with Melissa Kellner Berman of Berlanti Productions serving as co-executive producer.

The series joins several other recently announced USA projects, including the reality series "The Moment," starring NFL star Kurt Warner, and the Nathan Lane comedy pilot "Local Talent."

Berlanti also recently sold a pilot based on the comic-book character Green Arrow to the CW. Titled "Arrow," the pilot promises a "modern retelling" of the comic-book legend.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)