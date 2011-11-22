LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC's new hit fairy-tale drama "Grimm" has been granted a full-season order, and will receive a special Thursday-night airing next month, the network has announced.

In what might be an experiment to test the waters for the series in a new time slot, NBC will air an original episode of the show Thursday, December 8 at 10 p.m., followed by another original episode the next night in its regular time slot, Friday at 9 p.m.

Despite its less-than-desirable Friday night time slot, "Grimm" has performed well for the network, delivering a 2.1 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic for its October 28 series premiere, a 62 percent improvement over the network's average in the time slot last season. Growing from there, "Grimm" has averaged a 2.3/7 and 6.9 million total viewers, improving the network's performance in the demographic by 50 percent over the equivalent period last season.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said that Grimm is "turning the traditional procedural drama on its head and is attracting a loyal following for us on Friday nights. We love where it's going creatively and we're excited to deliver more episodes to our audience."