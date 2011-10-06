LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The third victim of the fall 2011 television season has fallen.

Following the cancellations of "The Playboy Club" and "Free Agents" by NBC, the CW has pulled the Mario Lopez-hosted reality series "H8R," from its schedule, the network confirms to TheWrap.

The series, which connected celebrities with their anti-fans so that they can attempt to win them over, aired for four episodes. It performed poorly in the ratings, dropping 33 percent to a 0.4 rating/1 share in the adults 18-49 demographic in its most recent episode Wednesday.

In its place, the CW will air "Ringer" in its time slot. The Sarah Michelle Gellar drama will also run in its current time slot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m.; show is a high priority for the network as it attempts to grow beyond the adults 18-34 demographic.

There is still some hope for "H8R": The previously filmed episodes of the series may air at some point, most probably in the summer, and the series could go back into production if it receives a positive response.