LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The eclectic lineup of new members who will be inducted in the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame next year includes a network executive, a pair of producers who created a seminal reality series and three beloved sitcom stars.

Former ABC and Disney exec Michael Eisner, "Real World" creators Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, "I Love Lucy" couple Vivian Vance and William Frawley and "The Jeffersons" papa Sherman Hemsley will join the TV Hall of Fame on March 1, during a ceremony at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

"Two and a Half Men," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Mike & Molly" creator Chuck Lorre, Emmy-winning lighting designer Bill Klages, and Mario Kreutzberger -- better known as Don Francisco, the host of the wildly popular Spanish-language series "Sabado Gigante" -- round out the 2012 inductees.

"The group of inductees for this year's Hall of Fame has had a remarkable impact in all areas of the television industry, from performers and hosts to producers and executives," Hall of Fame selection committee chairman Mark Itkin said in a statement.

Since the Hall of Fame was created in 1984, more than 120 industry players have been inducted, including "Golden Girls" Betty White and Bea Arthur, Oprah Winfrey, Peter Jennings, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry and star William Shatner, Tom Brokaw, Regis Philbin, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, "The Carol Burnett Show" stars Carol Burnett, Tim Conway and Harvey Korman, Mary Tyler Moore, Jim Henson, Bob Hope, "All in the Family" stars Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton, Johnny Carson, and Bill Cosby.