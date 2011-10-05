LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Following NBC's cancellation of "The Playboy Club," Hank Azaria has taken to Twitter in hopes of rescuing his new comedy, "Free Agents," from being the next show to exit the network.

"Okay, it's do or die time for my show Free Agents -- we need eyeballs tonight at 8:30 on NBC!! Watch tonight or we may go away," he tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet followed two similar ones Tuesday, the day NBC not only canceled "The Playboy Club" but ordered full seasons for "Whitney" and "Up All Night." The "Up All Night" order was ominous for Azaria's show since "Up All Night" leads into "Free Agents," and "Free Agents" wasn't also ordered to a full season.

"Well, help save the show!! It's smart and funny and on NBC Wednesdays at 8:30!! Free Agents, that is," he said in one tweet. He said in the other: "Hey kids, please watch Free Agents this Wednesday at 8:30. I fear it may be your last chance!!"

More bad news for Azaria: the threat that his other show, "The Simpsons," may fold at the end of its current season if he and its other actors don't give in to a demand from 20th Century Fox Television that they accept 45 percent salary cuts.

"Free Agents" stars Azaria and Kathryn Hahn as co-workers who explore a relationship together after he's divorced and her fiance dies.

After a strong lead-in from "Up All Night" when it aired at 10:30 p.m. on September 14, "Free Agents" scored only a 2.1 rating. The next week, it moved to its normal 8:30 timeslot and fell to a very soft 1.3/4 and 3.9 million total viewers. Last week, it fell again to a dismal 1.0/3 and 3.1 million.