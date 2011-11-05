LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - As moviegoers prepare to revel in the seasonal stoner antics of "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," Lionsgate Television is working to bring the weed-puffing comedic duo to the small screen in animated form.

Yes, that's right -- a "Harold & Kumar" cartoon could be coming to television soon.

An individual familiar with the project confirms to TheWrap that Lionsgate is pitching the series, and is receiving "lots of interest" from various outlets. Though the project is still in its nascent stage, John Cho and Kal Penn are signed on to voice Harold and Kumar.

No word on whether animated Neil Patrick Harris will be on hand to trip animated balls and disfigure animated prostitutes with his animated branding iron.

The "Harold & Kumar" franchise has yielded three films; in addition to "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas," which opens this weekend, the series includes 2004's "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" and 2008's "Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay."

News of the "Harold & Kumar" animated series was first reported by Hollywood Reporter.