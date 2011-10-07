NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Simpsons" voice actor Harry Shearer says he's willing to take a 70 percent pay cut in exchange for profit participation in the show.

Shearer is the first "Simpsons" actor to publicly address the studio's request that actor's take pay cuts of up to 45 percent to allow the show to continue beyond its current, 23rd season. The studio has asked them to agree to have their salaries of $440,000 per episode cut to $250,000 per episode.

In a statement Friday, Shearer said he was willing to go even lower -- in exchange for back end payments for the show, like those received by its producers. He also expressed willingness to walk away from the show if no deal with Fox can be reached.

"As a member of the "Simpsons" cast for 23 years, I think it's fair to say that we've had a great run and no one should feel sorry for any of us," he said. "But given how much joy the show has given so many people over the years -- and given how many billions of dollars in profits News Corp. has earned and will earn from it -- I find it hard to believe that this is Fox's final word on the subject. At least I certainly hope it isn't, because the alternative is to cancel the show or fire me for having the gall to try to save the show by helping Fox with its new business model."