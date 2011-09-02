Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband actor Will Smith pose at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - After three seasons, TNT has canceled the medical drama "HawthoRNe," the network said Friday.

The series, which starred Jada Pinkett Smith as hospital executive Christina Hawthorne and Michael Vartan as her husband, surgeon Tom Wakefield, aired its last episode on August 16.

TNT said in a statement it "truly appreciates the tremendous dedication of everyone involved in 'HawthoRNe.' The series gave TNT the opportunity to work with many outstanding people, including Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the show's talented cast, crew, producers and writers. We wish everyone involved with 'HawthoRNe' nothing but the best."

The series had generated headlines recently, with rumors that Smith and her castmate Marc Anthony, recently split from his wife Jennifer Lopez, had engaged in an affair. Smith and her husband, Will Smith, issued a statement denying the rumor.