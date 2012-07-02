Creator and executive producer Aaron Sorkin (R) poses with cast members Jane Fonda and Jeff Daniels at the premiere of the HBO television series ''The Newsroom'' at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES The news business may be in tumult in the digital age, but "The Newsroom" was doing just fine on Monday when cable TV network HBO renewed the high-profile TV drama for a second season.

HBO also said it will bring back vampire drama "True Blood" for a sixth season next year.

Both shows have been among the network's top programs, but "The Newsroom," created by "The Social Network" writer Aaron Sorkin and starring Jeff Daniels, is new to US television having been launched less than two weeks ago behind massive publicity.

Daniels plays a cynical, middle-aged TV anchorman who, along with his producer ex-girlfriend (Emily Mortimer), attempts to shake up his nightly show by restoring honorable journalism.

The program earned mixed reviews following its June 23 premiere. Website metacritic.com, which compiles critiques of TV shows, movies and music, scored the program 57 out of 100, based on 31 reviews. But a "user score" generated by fans making comments on the website was much higher at 8.6 out of 10.

Meanwhile "True Blood," a fantasy drama telling of vampires who roam among the humans in fictional Bon Temps, Louisiana, also was renewed by the network. HBO did not disclose any details on air dates or possible changes for the new seasons.

