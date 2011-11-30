LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Prepare to see plenty of Ricky Gervais on your television in the early part of next year.

HBO announced that Gervais' new series, "Life's Too Short," will premiere February 19 at 10:30 p.m. -- a little over a month after the British comic makes his third and, according to Gervais, final run as the host of the Golden Globe Awards.

This, of course, means that Hollywood should just about be recovered from the burns that Gervais will deliver just in time for the debut.

"Life's Too Short," scheduled for a seven-episode season, stars "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars" actor Warwick Davis in a rough approximation of himself -- a down-on-his-luck, vertically challenged actor who's desperately trying to claw his way back into the spotlight, through methods savory and otherwise.

Gervais and his "Office" collaborator, Stephen Merchant -- who share writing, directing and executive-producing duties on the show -- will play themselves in minor roles on the series.

Billed as a "faux documentary," "Life's Too Short" will also feature cameos from the likes of Johnny Depp, Sting and Steve Carell.

The series premiere of "Life's Too Short" will be immediately preceded by the season three premiere of HBO's baseball comedy "Eastbound & Down," which stars Danny McBride as self-destructive pro pitcher Kenny Powers.

The eight-episode season of the show -- which is co-executive produced by McBride, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Jody Hill -- premieres February 19 at 10 p.m.