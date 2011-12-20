LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - HBO has canceled "Hung," "How to Make It In America," "Bored to Death" and renewed "Enlightened."

"Hung" and "Bored" will end after three seasons and "America" after two, the network said. The shows failed to capture the audience and buzz of acclaimed HBO shows including "Game of Thrones," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

The cancellations dramatically change the lineup of the network, which will debut six new shows next year: the Dustin Hoffman horseracing drama "Luck," an untitled Aaron Sorkin series, Ricky Gervais' "Life's Too Short," as well as "Veep," "Girls," and "Angry Boys."

"Thrones" and "Boardwalk" will return, along with "True Blood" and "Treme." There is no announcement yet on the future of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" -- creator Larry David tends to decide season-by-season whether he wants to continue.

"Hung" starred Thomas Jane as a male prostitute, and "Bored" followed Ted Danson, Jason Schwartzman and Zach Galifianakis. (Danson recently became the lead actor on "CSI," in addition to frequent appearances on "Curb"; the cancellation slightly cuts down on his heavy workload.)

"America," about twentysomethings starting out in New York City, followed an ensemble cast of young actors.

The next season of "Enlighted" will be its second. The series has earned Golden Globe nominations in the Best Television Series -- Comedy or Musical category and in Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical for Laura Dern.