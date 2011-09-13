Actress Cheryl Hines, from the show ''Curb Your Enthusiasm'', arrives at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The eighth-season finale of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" averaged 2 million for its premiere Sunday, and another 406,000 for a 12:45 a.m. encore run, marking the Larry David series' best season-wrap numbers since 2004.

Vampire drama "True Blood" also finished its fourth season strong, sucking up 5.1 million viewers on its initial run and another 1.1 million for its encore. It was the Alan Ball-produced series' second-best season finale -- just behind season three's 5.4 million viewer initial-run average.

Meanwhile, the series finale of "Entourage" was the show's most watched episode of the season, averaging 2.6 million viewers at 10:30 p.m.