LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Britney Spears, Nene Leakes... Helen Mirren? Add the dame and Oscar winner to the list of "Glee" guest stars, as Fox confirms to TheWrap that she has recorded a guest voice performance for the series' January 17 episode.

The installment, titled "Yes/No," will find Mirren providing the "inner voice" of a "Glee" character. Sue Sylvester? Brittany Pierce (or her cat, Lord Tubbington)? Or maybe swim team coach Roz Washington, as played by another guest star, Nene Leakes? Leakes is also confirmed for the episode.

Fox declined to offer additional details about who Mirren will voice.

TVLine.com first reported the news of "The Queen" star's "Glee" gig, which was arranged by "Glee" director -- and Mirren's "The Passion of Ayn Rand" co-star -- Eric Stoltz.