LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - AMC continues to have success launching original series, with its latest offering, "Hell on Wheels," debuting to 4.4 million viewers on Sunday.

It was the network's second highest original-series premiere, trailing only the Halloween 2010 launch of "The Walking Dead," which premiered to 5.3 million viewers.

A drama set in the post-Civil War U.S., "Hell on Wheels" averaged 2.4 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demo, and 2.3 million adults 25-54.