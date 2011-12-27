LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - AMC has renewed its second highest-rated show for a second season.

"Hell on Wheels," which premiered in November, is averaging 3.2 million viewers as it tells the post-Civil War story of Confederate soldier Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) as he seeks revenge against his wife's killers.

Bohannon's journey puts him in the middle of construction of the first transcontinental railroad, overseen by greedy Doc Durant (Colm Meaney). Among his fellow citizens in the traveling town of Hell on Wheels are emancipated slave Elam Ferguson (musician/actor Common) and Lily Bell (Dominique McElligott), a recent widow trying to survive in a male-dominated world.