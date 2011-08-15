NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Anyone curious to see how "The Muppet Show" might have spoofed MTV's "Jersey Shore" won't have to wait much longer.

On Monday, Bunim/Murray and Henson Alternative -- the adult arm of the Jim Henson Company -- announced that it will co-produce "History Of," an irreverent scripted program in which pop-culture events will be re-enacted by Henson puppets.

This does not necessarily mean the world famous Muppets, who are super-busy getting ready for their November return to movie theaters. But we dare to dream of seeing Miss Piggy doing her best Snooki impression.

Chris Regan, a former writer for "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart," has signed on to be showrunner. "History Of" will feature surprise celebrity cameos.

"We've set our sights on increasing our scripted productions, particularly those that reach the same core 18-49 demo that our reality series do," said Bunim/Murray chairman Jonathan Murray in a press release. "Working with Henson Alternative on 'History Of' will allow us to bring iconic pop culture moments to life in an entirely unique and refreshingly humorous way -- with puppets."

"This project has a unique point of view and pop-culture sensibility that is perfect for Henson Alternative," said Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson. "Partnering with Bunim/Murray, we'll bring broadcasters an exciting and hysterical take on pop culture unlike any other series on TV."