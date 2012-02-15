Former republican presidential candidate and Georgia business man Herman Cain speaks during the Southern Republican Leadership Conference at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Cross another one off the list of potential competitors for the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars": One-time GOP presidential contender Herman Cain won't appear on the ABC series.

Cain's executive assistant, Lisa Reichert tells the Atlantic Journal-Constitution Cain was approached by "DWTS" producers, but squashed the idea of participating. "He can't dance in an eight-count. He can only dance in a nine-count," Reichert said, referring to Cain's famous 9-9-9 plan.

Cain is just the latest celeb to turn down "DWTS" for its 14th season. As TheWrap reported last week, the Denver Broncos said Tim Tebow has no plans to be on the show, and Dolly Parton last month told TheBoot.com that she continues to turn down offers.

"DWTS" season 14 premieres on March 19, and the new cast will be announced on February 28 during "Good Morning America."

(Editing by Chris Michaud)