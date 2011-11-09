LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Forget the 9-9-9 plan -- Herman Cain might be employing a Top 10 strategy soon.

The embattled Republican presidential nominee will appear as a guest on "Late Show With David Letterman" on November 18, CBS announced Wednesday.

The news comes just a day after Cain held a press conference to address the multiple accusations of sexual harassment leveled against him.

During Tuesday's press conference, Cain flatly denied the allegations, hinting that the rumors might have been disseminated by "the Democratic machine." Cain, the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza and president of the National Restaurant Association, also said he would not pull out of the race, stating that withdrawal "ain't gonna happen."

It was not known whether the candidate would discuss the harassment allegations during his "Letterman" appearance.

Perhaps Cain is hoping that Letterman, no stranger to sexual peccadilloes, will provide a sympathetic ear.

But maybe an omen can be divined from that night's musical guest: the indie-rock outfit Grouplove.