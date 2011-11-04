NEW YORK (TheWrap) - Stephen David Entertainment and Brainstorm Digital, an Emmy winner for "Boardwalk Empire," announced a partnership to create "documentary hybrid" shows and specials that will use barely noticeable special effects to help recreate historic events.

The first is History's "The Men Who Built America," which focuses on builders who transformed the U.S. after the Civil War.

"We're extremely happy to be working with this trend setting group of producers. Brainstorm has an extensive background in the special effects business, making them the perfect partners to help create the next phase of television - the documentary hybrid," said Stephen David, president of SDE.

The Brainstorm team won an Emmy for Outstanding Visual Effects for HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."

"Television is quickly becoming the medium of choice; it is, without question, where all the interesting stories are being told," said Brainstorm partner Richard Friedlander.

The company, formed by Friedlander and Glenn Allen in 2005, has worked on films including "Angel and Demons," "The Da Vinci Code," "The Road," and "Frost/Nixon."

New York-based SDE has developed numerous docu-series and specials for History, TLC, HGTV, National Geographic and ID.