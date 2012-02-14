Actor Hugh Laurie from television series ''House'' arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 (TheWrap.com) - After eight seasons, five Emmys, a pair of Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, Fox's Hugh Laurie medical drama "House" will officially be discharged from the network's schedule on May 21.

A Fox rep confirms to TheWrap that "House" will end its run with a one-hour episode in the show's regular Monday night timeslot.

The network announced last week that the series would end after the current season. Laurie's contract with the show ends after season eight, and "House" has already dealt with numerous casting changes throughout its run.

Original co-star Lisa Edelstein left the show before the eighth season began, and Olivia Wilde left the series in October to focus on movies.

Wilde is scheduled to return for the series finale, which will be directed and co-written by series creator David Shore, but the network has not announced whether or not Edelstein will return for a House/Cuddy reunion.

