LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - These are uneasy times for Bravo's "Real Housewives" reality-TV juggernaut.

First, the second season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was thrown into chaos by the suicide of Russell Armstrong. Then the cast of "Real Housewives of Miami" was touched by misfortune when Alexia Echevarria's 13-year-old son, Frankie, was seriously injured in a car accident.

And now "Real Housewives of New York City" has encountered its own uncertainty, albeit on a less serious matter.

An individual close to "RHONY" confirms to TheWrap that the production schedule for the upcoming fifth season of the series has been pushed back, "due to some production details that needed to be finalized."

The scheduling change is unrelated to the troubles with the Beverly Hills "Housewives." The second season for that show, which is handled by a different production company, is being re-edited in the wake of Armstrong's suicide, with its September 5 premiere date still in question.

Though there have been reports that Bravo is considering replacing some or all of the New York City cast, it's unclear if the production push-back is related to any potential changes. Bravo has yet to make any announcements about whether any of the current "Real Housewives of New York City" will be replaced. Fans of the show have complained that the New York City "Housewives" lost its spark after Bethenny Frankel left to star in her own Bravo series.