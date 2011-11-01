LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Russell Armstrong appeared on screen for the first time in the second season of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Monday. And you'd have to say the late businessman was portrayed in a negative light.

Armstrong and wife Taylor hosted co-stars Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio, for a dinner party at their home, where, in an uncomfortable scene, Armstrong showed an Us Weekly article that claimed he and his wife had separated that day.

Armstrong then told his guests that he had already discussed with his attorney the possibility of suing another "Real Housewives" co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, who he believed was responsible for giving the information to the magazine.

But earlier in the episode, Vanderpump had invited Taylor Armstrong to an engagement party for her daughter, hosted by a family friend. And she explained that only Taylor was invited; Vanderpump's friend, she said, had "fallen out" with Russell Armstrong and didn't want him in his home.

Adding to the awkward picture of the Armstrong family in the "Otherwise Engaged" episode: Taylor Armstrong's visit to a pricey Beverly Hills baker, where she talked about planning a lavish party -- with 200 guests -- for her 5-year-old's birthday.

The episode was filmed just months before Russell Armstrong's August suicide. He was reportedly distraught about his failing marriage and financial woes. Taylor Armstrong had also publicly accused him of a history of abuse against her when she filed for divorce in July.

It remains unclear how Bravo will handle the Armstrongs' spiraling relationship throughout the rest of season two, as even their co-stars were perplexed about their marriage during filming.

"Taylor will tell us things that will make us not like Russell. And it's very difficult, because then when we see him, he's very polite and seems to be a nice person," Richards said in last night's episode. "It's very confusing for everyone."