LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - More misfortune has befallen the "Real Housewives" franchise.

As Bravo and the cast members of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" struggle with the suicide of Russell Armstrong, the Miami Herald reports that Frankie Echevarria, the 13-year-old son of "Real Housewives of Miami" star Alexia Echevarria, was badly injured in a car crash Sunday night.

While details are scant, a source tells the paper that it was raining at the time of the accident. The younger Echevarria was riding as a passenger in a car; the identity of the driver is unknown.

As of Thursday, Echevarria was in the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital, but the "Real Housewives" star tweeted on Thursday night that her son had been stabilized after surgery.

"Frankie's pelvic surgery went well today thanks to God and all your prayers," Echevarria wrote. "He is stable and getting stronger day by day."

Earlier this week, Russell Armstrong, the estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Taylor Armstrong, was found dead in a Mulholland Drive residence. The Los Angeles Country Coroner determined that he had died of suicide by hanging.

Bravo had no comment for TheWrap on this story.