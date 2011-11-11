LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "America's Got Talent" could be getting just a tad bit edgier.

Radio shock jock Howard Stern is in negotiations with NBC to replace outgoing judge Piers Morgan on the performance show, an individual with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to TheWrap.

Stern, who's already making a hefty sum for his Sirius XM Radio show, will pick up another big chunk of change if he decides to join Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne on the panel -- the talks are currently hovering around a $15 million annual sum.

Morgan announced Wednesday that he's leaving the popular reality show, tweeting that he'll be focusing on his CNN show, "Piers Morgan Tonight," which he began hosting in January.

"I'm leaving 'America's Got Talent' after 6 wonderful years," Morgan wrote. "Turned out that juggling's harder than it looks, so I'm going to focus on CNN."

Morgan officially announced his "AGT" departure on his CNN show Wednesday night, jokingly suggesting interest in the recently vacated Oscar-hosting gig, as "my schedule just cleared up a bit."