NEW YORK, March 7 (TheWrap.com) - NBC will debut "America's Got Talent" with new judge Howard Stern on May 14, the week after the season finale of "The Voice," the network announced Wednesday.

"The Voice" will add a second night of live elimination rounds beginning Tuesday, April 3, and will announce its winner in a two-hour season finale Tuesday, May 8.

The following week, "Talent" will debut in "The Voice's" Mondays-at-8 p.m. timeslot.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)