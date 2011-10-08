Actor Kevin Dillon, star of the new comedy series ''How to be a Gentleman'', speaks during a panel session at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The new Kevin Dillon sitcom "How to Be a Gentleman" just got rude treatment from the network.

CBS announced Friday that the series -- which stars Dillon and David Hornsby as a pair of odd-couple pals -- is being bumped to Saturdays at 8:30 p.m., a relative no-man's land, effective October 15.

"Rules of Engagement" will be taking "Gentleman's" time slot of Thursdays at 8:30 when it returns with its season six premiere on October 20. In the meantime, a repeat of "The Big Bang Theory" will run in the timeslot on October 13.

The former "Gentleman" timeslot is particularly desirable, coming as it does after the very popular "The Big Bang Theory."

"Gentleman" premiered on September 29 to lukewarm ratings, losing 33 percent of the lead-in from the series premiere of the short-lived series ""$#*! My Dad Says" last fall. For its sophomore episode Thursday, the series slid seven percent, to a 2.5 rating/7 share in the advertiser-friendly adults 18-49 demographic.

In its new timeslot, "Gentleman" will be sandwiched between repeats of "Two and a Half Men" and "CSI: Miami."