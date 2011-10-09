Actor Kevin Dillon, star of the new comedy series ''How to be a Gentleman'', speaks during a panel session at the CBS Television Network's 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - After moving "How to Be a Gentleman" from Thursday to the TV wasteland of Saturday night, CBS has also halted production on new episodes of the show.

While it hasn't been canceled, the show's prospects don't look good. "Gentleman" premiered on September 29, earning lower ratings than the now-canceled "$#*! My Dad Says" did last fall. For its sophomore episode Thursday, "Gentleman" slid seven percent, to a 2.5 rating/7 share in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

The remaining seven episodes of the series will air Saturday nights between repeats of "Two and a Half Men" and "CSI: Miami."

"Rules of Engagement" will move from Saturdays to "Gentleman"'s highly desirable time slot of Thursdays at 8:30, which follows the very successful "Big Bang Theory." "Rules" will claim the time slot on October 20; a repeat of "The Big Bang Theory" will run in the time slot on October 13.

The comedy was created by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" vet David Hornsby, who stars with Kevin Dillon.