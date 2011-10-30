LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Two snaps up!

Groundbreaking comedy sketch show "In Living Color" is returning to Fox, the network said on Friday.

The series, which ran from 1990 to 1994, is being reprised in the form of two half-hour specials, to air in spring 2012. Keenen Ivory Wayans, who co-created and produced the original series, has signed on to host and executive-produce.

The network said that the specials will bring "a modern-day take on the hit sketch comedy show that will feature a new cast of fresh, young talent, as well as musical performances by special guests."

Known for bringing a cutting, urban twist to the sketch-comedy genre, "In Living Color" launched the careers of Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx, among others. No word on whether Carrey or Foxx will participate in the revamped version -- or whether Jennifer Lopez will be back to reclaim her role in the Fly Girls dance troupe.

Entertainment website Deadline first reported the news.