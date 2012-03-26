LOS ANGELES Reality television star Jack Osbourne, son of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and "America's Got Talent" judge Sharon Osbourne, was recovering on Monday after having his appendix removed over the weekend.

Osbourne, 26, posted a picture of himself in a hospital gown with his fiance on Sunday, with the caption "This is what you look like when you have has your appendix removed."

The reality star remained hospitalized on Monday after his appendectomy and jokingly tweeted "Man, high powered pain killers + radiohead = dangerous territory for me. I gotta get outta this hospital. This is getting to good."

Osbourne first gained fame as the rebellious teenager alongside his sister Kelly in the MTV reality TV show "The Osbournes" in 2002, a fly-on-the-wall series following Ozzy and his family on their day-to-day lives.

Following the series, Osbourne embarked on his own show, "Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie," which saw the star undertaking various extreme sports around the world.

Osbourne, who has been in rehab for drug abuse in the past, cleaned up his act in recent years and is currently expecting his first child with fiance Lisa Stelly.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)