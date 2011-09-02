Actor James Gandolfini arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a royal visit to California from July 8 to July 10. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - James Gandolfini might want to pack a parka for his next project.

The former "Sopranos" star has landed a deal with HBO for an adaptation of Nicholas Johnson's memoir "Big Dead Place," about working for the U.S. Antarctic Program, and the effects that staying in a remote, frozen area for extended periods of time had on his psyche, HBO confirms to TheWrap.

Gandolfini will co-executive produce with "Breaking Bad" producer Peter Gould. The project, currently in development, is being considered as a starring vehicle for the actor.

As reported earlier, Gandolfini has also acquired the rights to the Robert Egan/Kurt Pitzer book "Eating With the Enemy: How I Waged Peace With North Korea From My BBQ Shack in Hackensack" for development at HBO.

That book details the experiences of a New Jersey restaurant owner who becomes an unlikely, unofficial diplomat to North Korea, after getting involved in POW/MIA issues.

News of the "Big Dead Place" project was first reported by Deadline.