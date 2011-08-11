NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - On "Malcolm in the Middle," Jane Kaczmarek took no guff as the frequently exasperated mother of four overly spirited boys. Now the seven-time Emmy nominee will have to deal with a puckish woman-child on the upcoming NBC sitcom "Whitney."

An NBC representative confirmed to TheWrap that Kaczmarek will jump into a recurring role as the mother of the sarcastic main character, who is played by series creator Whitney Cummings.

Beverly D'Angelo of the "Vacation" movies played the role in the already-shot pilot episode which has been screened for critics. The character's name was Candy, but NBC did not say whether the role would be re-jiggered for Kaczmarek. Either way, D'Angelo's scenes will be re-shot.

Kaczmarek will add some proven sitcom class to "Whitney," which has been given a plum spot on NBC's fall schedule: Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m., right after "The Office." The comedy debuts September 22.

Whitney Cummings is also the co-creator of the new CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls," which debuts after "Two and a Half Men" on September 19.