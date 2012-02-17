LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Is Janet Jackson joining Simon Cowell on the "X Factor" judging panel next season? The pop diva didn't reject the idea when Anderson Cooper asked her about it while taping an episode of his talk show "Anderson" Thursday.

"Oh my God," Jackson responded to Cooper, while laughing at his question. "No, I'm not a judge on 'The X Factor.'"

But she didn't exactly shut down the possibility that she could be sometime soon.

"You're not currently a judge on 'The X Factor,'" Cooper said, in a video preview of the show posted by People.

"No, I am not, but that's all I really think I should say," Jackson replied.

Jackson, who's been a guest performer on the original U.K. version of "The X Factor," will be the guest on Monday's episode of "Anderson."

