LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Survivor" host Jeff Probst's upcoming syndicated talk show has taken a big step toward its fall 2012 release, striking a deal with NBC owned and operated stations, producer/distributor CBS Television Distribution announced Thursday.

With the deal, the show is now cleared to air in more than 55 percent of the country.

All told, the syndicated talk show has been placed in 16 of the 20 major markets, via stations owned by CBS Television Stations, Gannett Broadcasting Group, Post-Newsweek Stations, Bello Corp., Cox Television, Scripps Howard Broadcasting and LIN Television.

The show "will cover topics ranging from relationships and family dynamics to newsmakers of the day to families and individuals facing challenges," according to CBS Television Distribution.

CBS Television Distribution president John Nogawski said that stations had "enthusiastically embraced" the concept for the series. He also hyped Probst's TV-hosting experience not just on "Survivor," but with guest spots on other programs.

"Jeff developed his listening and storytelling skills on the primetime hit 'Survivor,' and his hosting appeal was cemented on 'Live With Regis and Kelly' and 'Larry King Live,'" Nogawski said. "Jeff has the ingredients to become an instant asset to stations and provide a strong lead in to their newscasts."