LOS ANGELES Jennifer Lopez's future as a judge with "American Idol" is still up in the air, after Fox television on Friday declined to confirm or deny reports that she had signed on for a second season.

Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly told a meeting of TV critics he had no headline-making announcements -- "maybe like confirm Jennifer Lopez or something. No luck there."

The return of Lopez for the upcoming 11th season of "American Idol" has been in doubt after the singer said earlier this summer that she was undecided about doing a second year.

Several news reports, all citing unnamed sources, have reported that Lopez is ready to sign up, and this week, showbiz website TheWrap.com said a deal had been finalized that would pay Lopez just over $20 million.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and veteran record producer Randy Jackson are already confirmed as judges when the talent contest resumes on Fox in January.

Lopez and Tyler joined the judging panel this past season, helping to boost flagging viewership for the aging "American Idol" and maintain its status as the most-watched show on U.S.

TV.

The show has also been good for Lopez. She topped People magazine's "most beautiful" list earlier this year and had a top 10 hit with her dance single "On the Floor."

However, Lopez announced in July that she was divorcing her husband of seven years, Latin singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins in 2008.

(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)