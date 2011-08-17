LOS ANGELES Jennifer Lopez has signed up for a second season as a judge on "American Idol", Fox television officials said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about her return.

Lopez will join already Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and record producer Randy Jackson for the 11th season of the singing talent show which will begin airing on January 22, Fox said.

"Having both Jennifer and Steven return to 'Idol' in 2012 alongside Randy is such a positive reflection on what was a wonderful and hugely successful season last year, and everyone is delighted," the show's creator Simon Fuller said in a statement.

Lopez had said earlier this summer that she was undecided about whether to sign on for a second season of the top-rated singing show, which boosted its audiences last season after revamping the panel.

"American Idol" also has been good for the actress and singer, whose career had slumped since she took time off to have twins in 2008.

She topped People magazine's "most beautiful" list earlier this year and had a top 10 hit with her dance single "On the Floor." However, Lopez announced in July that she was divorcing her husband of seven years, Latin singer Marc Anthony.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)