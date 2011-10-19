LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Q'Viva! The Chosen," the upcoming talent-search series from Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, has secured network deals in its first three countries, it was announced Wednesday.

The series, produced by Simon Fuller's XIX Entertainment, will premiere in the first quarter of 2012. It will air on Univision in the United States, on Televisa in Mexico, and in Colombia on Caracol TV. Other broadcast partners for the series will be announced soon. It is expected to air in 21 countries in all.

The series, which is currently filming in English, Spanish and Portuguese, features Lopez, Anthony and director Jamie King traveling through Latin America in search of the most compelling talent in a variety of disciplines, including singing and dancing, with the aid of YouTube and Facebook.

In a news release, Lopez said that the series will "discover and celebrate the most captivating talent the world has ever seen."

"Very soon the world's heart will beat to the tune of Latin rhythms, and we're looking forward to experiencing history in the making," Lopez said.

The talent search for the series, which is shooting through January, actually began in June, with the public submitting their suggestions for talent via Facebook, and the performers submitting their auditions on YouTube.

The production and distribution deal for the series was brokered through international production and distribution company Endemol.