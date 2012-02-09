Reality TV stars JWoww (L) and Snooki, of MTV's Jersey Shore, arrive for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - "Jersey Shore" star Snooki has finally found a place to hang her, um, poof when her spinoff series begins filming.

Jersey City, N.J. has given the green light to Snooki (born Nicole Polizzi) and her co-star JWoww (nee Jenni Farley) to film their "Shore" offshoot there.

MTV confirmed the location to TheWrap, and said that "Snooki and JWoww are happy to know they'll be filming in their favorite state once again."

A Jersey City spokeswoman indicated that 495 Productions, which produces "Jersey Shore" and will also produce the spinoff, will have to hire police to minimize any disorder the production might create.

The go-ahead comes following an arduous search for a location; in late January, Hoboken's mayor said that the city had shot down a request for a film permit for the series, citing safety concerns and noting that the spin-off would have required a 24-hour filming permit, which would violate the city's rule against filming past 11 p.m. in a residential area.

Snooki and JWoww are used to receiving scorn from the populations they would film amongst. Prior to filming season four of "Jersey Shore" in Italy, Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi reportedly placed strict filming rules on the cast and crew.

Had Jersey City not come through, Polizzi and Farley still had another option -- the city of Jersey Shore, Penn. -- yes, Pennsylvania -- extended an invitation to the show to film there.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)