NEW YORK Jerry Seinfeld will be the first guest co-host of the syndicated daytime show "LIVE!" following the departure this month of Regis Philbin.

Seinfeld will assume co-host duties alongside Kelly Ripa for three days from November 21-23, the show's producers said in a statement.

"Jerry is a great friend of ours, and a friend of Kelly's, and it doesn't hurt that he's an entertainment icon," "LIVE!" executive producer Michael Gelman said.

"It's a great way to kick off the new beginning of our show," which will be called "LIVE! with Kelly."

Guests will include Kim Cattrall, Howie Mandel, Jason Segal, star chef Jamie Oliver and Muppet Miss Piggy.

Philbin, 80, ends 28 years on the program on November 19 after announcing in January that the current season would be his last on the show. No replacement has been named.

Ripa joined Philbin in 2001, replacing his former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

