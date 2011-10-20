LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Could Thursday night's season finale be our last chance to see the whole "Jersey Shore" gang together?

As the crew prepares to pack up and leave Italy to return to the more tanned shores of Jersey, the brewing meltdown between Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the rest of the housemates bubbles over to the point where he threatens not to show up at the Seaside Heights house where the show filmed its fifth season.

Spoiler alert: Sorrentino was photographed filming at the Seaside Heights house for season five, so the threat appears to be an empty one.

So all seems to be usual pot-stirring. After all, when their 15 minutes inevitably run out -- even if it does feel like this has been an unusually long 15 minutes -- Snooki, The Situation, Pauly D and company will always be able to show up at various reality TV fan conventions and charge a few bucks for autographs.

Another spoiler: The season finale finds tempestuous twosome Sammi and Ronnie spending time in the smush room, but he's already spilled the beans that they have since, again, broken up.

And those self-proclaimed "meatballs," Snooki and Deena, who've spent most of their time in beautiful Italy only adding to the stereotype of ugly Americans? They bid Florence adieu by dreaming of getting frisky...with a well-endowed statue

The show, which premiered in August to 8.8 million viewers, saw its ratings drop to 6.47 million, according to Nielsen, for last week's penultimate season four installment. It was a sharp move that the network rushed season five -- scheduled to premiere in February -- into production before season four even premiered.

It's clear the cast's 15 minutes are finally ticking down, so, as guilty and in need of a long, hot shower as you may feel later, enjoy their wacky antics while you can.

"Jersey Shore" airs Thursday night at 10/9c p.m. on MTV, followed by a reunion special at 11/10c.