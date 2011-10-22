Cast members of the television program ''Jersey Shore'' arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Season 4 of "Jersey Shore" started out with a bang, ratings-wise, and while the season didn't exactly end with a whimper, it was nothing to fist-pump about.

The season finale of "Jersey Shore" on Thursday -- in which Snooki, the Situation and the rest of the GTL crew bid arrivederci to their ancestral homeland of Italy -- beat out last week's episode, but just barely. And the season capper was a far cry from the blockbuster numbers that the Season 4 premiere in August posted.

Thursday night's finale pulled in 6.6 million total viewers, just managing to best last week's 6.5 million total viewers. (The season premiere raked in 8.8 million total viewers, while the season overall averaged 7.3 million total viewers.)

In the target demographic of people 12-34, last night's premiere posted a 6.36 rating, with 4.9 million total viewers in the demo, compared to last week's 6.24 rating and 4.8 million in the demo.

The reality TV guidos and guidettes will return to MTV for a fifth season in January.