LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Snooki, the Situation, Pauly D and the gang will return to the small screen on January 5 when "Jersey Shore" kicks off its fifth season, MTV said on Wednesday.

After spending season four infuriating and inconveniencing Italian citizens and politicians alike, the well-tanned -- and better-paid -- guidos and guidettes will make their triumphant return to Seaside Heights with the upcoming season, the network said.

"On their home turf and excited to be in their natural habitat, the cast hits the ground running to get their 'G.T.L' regimen back on schedule while also dealing with their evolving group dynamic amidst the tensions and hookup rumors left over from their time in Florence," MTV's statement said.

The series, which captivated an unsuspecting world in its 2009-2010 inaugural season, has shown little sign of letting up since then. The August debut of the fourth season was MTV's most-watched season premiere ever, with 10.5 million total viewers.

The season overall averaged 9.4 million total viewers, with an 8.8 rating in the coveted 12-34 demographic.